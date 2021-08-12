ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 1,417.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of ASE Technology worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $9.23 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

