Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $78.39. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $76.33, with a volume of 793 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.