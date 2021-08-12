Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $311.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.79. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $321.99.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.893 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

