Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $142.70 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $97.04 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.23.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 497.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,585,000 after purchasing an additional 445,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

