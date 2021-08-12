Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

AZPN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN opened at $142.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $97.04 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Eagle Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,294,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,994,000 after acquiring an additional 875,335 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 103,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,875 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,936,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,114,000 after buying an additional 278,683 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.