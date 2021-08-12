Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $16.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,994. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.23.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

