Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Down to $142.70

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $142.70, but opened at $124.02. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $125.98, with a volume of 9,063 shares changing hands.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,177,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after buying an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

