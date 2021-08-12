Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

AZPN opened at $142.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $97.04 and a one year high of $162.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after buying an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 110.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,585,000 after acquiring an additional 445,641 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,249.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

