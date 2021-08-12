AstraZeneca (AZN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently:

8/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/29/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/19/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/14/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/25/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:AZN traded up GBX 183.80 ($2.40) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,299 ($108.43). 3,195,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,054. The stock has a market cap of £128.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,393.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

