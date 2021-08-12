AstraZeneca (AZN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently:
- 8/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/10/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/29/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/29/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/21/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/19/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/14/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 7/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 6/25/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
LON:AZN traded up GBX 183.80 ($2.40) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,299 ($108.43). 3,195,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,054. The stock has a market cap of £128.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,393.04.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.37%.
