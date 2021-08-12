AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £100 ($130.65) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,254 ($107.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,393.04. The stock has a market cap of £127.86 billion and a PE ratio of 39.85. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

