AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.97. AstroNova shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 8,803 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 million, a PE ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the period. 46.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.