ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.74. 3,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

