Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03).

ATRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 474,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

In related news, insider Kristin Yarema bought 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,460.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

