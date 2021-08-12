ATB Capital Boosts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$9.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DXT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

TSE DXT traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.27. 61,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,484. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$4.39 and a 12 month high of C$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.63.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

