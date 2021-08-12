Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.75 Million

Analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report sales of $114.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.00 million. Aterian posted sales of $58.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $367.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $375.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $449.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $449.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%.

ATER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aterian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,131,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $732,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

