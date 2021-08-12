Atheios Trading Up 116.8% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded 116.8% higher against the dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $37,808.71 and approximately $121.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,392.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.28 or 0.06877975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.58 or 0.01366411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00373330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00134728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.89 or 0.00580937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00348088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00301045 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,481,654 coins and its circulating supply is 42,583,661 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

