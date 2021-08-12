Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.50. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 73,401 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

