Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: ACBI):

7/28/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

7/27/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

7/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.16 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $24.72 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $32.00 to $26.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $509.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 38.08%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

