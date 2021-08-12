Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

ATLKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

ATLKY stock opened at $70.49 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

