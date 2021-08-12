Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading Up 2% This Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and $36,620.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00140750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015368 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

