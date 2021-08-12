Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.30. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 7,152,383 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.25.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 429,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

