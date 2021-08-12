Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:ATC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,929. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76.

ATC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CL King began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

