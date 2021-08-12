Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Atreca stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,984. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03. Atreca has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

