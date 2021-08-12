AtromG8 Hits Market Cap of $958,858.94 (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AtromG8 has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $958,858.94 and approximately $106,350.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00144438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00152864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,164.33 or 0.99570004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00872317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

