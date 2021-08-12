ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

