ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

