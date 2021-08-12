ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$51.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$51.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

ATSAF stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

