ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$51.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$51.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

ATSAF stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

