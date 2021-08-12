ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 6,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

