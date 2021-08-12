ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 6,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

