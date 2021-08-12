ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$48.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATA. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ATA traded up C$1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.26. 156,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,678. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$16.28 and a twelve month high of C$44.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.19.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

