Attila (ATT) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.35 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Attila has traded 92.8% higher against the dollar. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $33.35 million and approximately $419,217.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.93 or 0.00870603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00110001 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Attila Profile

ATT is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.