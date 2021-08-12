AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%.
NASDAQ AEYE traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,811. The company has a market cap of $103.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.
AEYE has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.
