AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Shares of AEYE traded down $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,844 shares of company stock worth $730,791. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AudioEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 255.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $247,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.