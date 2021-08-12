Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.67

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 3842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,865,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.