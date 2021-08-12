Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $634.82

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 634.82 ($8.29) and traded as high as GBX 645.60 ($8.43). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 643.60 ($8.41), with a volume of 1,119,037 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUTO. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 604 ($7.89) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 634.82. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40.

In related news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

