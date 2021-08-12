Automata Network (ATA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.86 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $84.74 million and approximately $23.86 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00140160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.85 or 0.99936887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00859121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.