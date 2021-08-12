Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 16,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

