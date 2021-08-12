Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

