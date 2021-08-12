Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

