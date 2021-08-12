Axe Market Cap Tops $239,621.72 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Axe has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $239,621.72 and approximately $61,538.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.87 or 0.01008004 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

