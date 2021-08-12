AXEL Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $168,601.00 (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, AXEL has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXEL has a market cap of $55.38 million and approximately $168,601.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00116388 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AXEL Profile

AXEL is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 766,993,840 coins and its circulating supply is 279,323,838 coins. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AXEL is axel.network . The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

