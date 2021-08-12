AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.