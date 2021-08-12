Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Trading Up 6.7%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.09 and last traded at $66.97. Approximately 13,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 546,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,429.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

