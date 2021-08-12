AXPR Price Tops $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, AXPR has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $20,467.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.45 or 0.00877296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00155965 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.