Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,718. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

