Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ AZYO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,718. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 583,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 175,387 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

