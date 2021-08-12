Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,046.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 47.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Azuki has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $35,046.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00145820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00156008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,553.52 or 1.00078091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00868695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

