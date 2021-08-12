B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 902,030 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $3,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $2,028,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

