B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,018,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

