B. Riley Comments on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

NGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

NGM opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,995,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

