B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Century Casinos in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.66. 243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $404.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 3.15. Century Casinos has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 189.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 132,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Century Casinos by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Casinos by 119.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

