B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CLPT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,052. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

